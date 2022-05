PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating after a Southeast Portland store was reportedly robbed of a “large amount” of cash and valuable goods.

According to police, the owner of the store called 911 and said three minors robbed him at gunpoint just after midnight Monday near the corner of SE 52nd Ave and Foster Road.

No arrests were reported.

Police did not confirm the name of the store and no further details were immediately available.

An investigation is underway.