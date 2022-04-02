PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed robbery and police chase ended with 2 people in custody but not for crimes connected to the armed robbery.

It began late Friday night when a convenience store on SE Powell and 138th was robbed at gunpoint. Officers later found a vehicle — a 2006 Acura TSX that was stolen out of Washington — witnesses said was at a robbery near SE Powell and 122nd.

As police pursued, the suspect crashed at SE Holgate and 136th. Authorities said Tyler Snell-Clark got out and ran and was later found by a K-9. Another man stayed in the car, cooperated and was later released. But a 17-year-old also ran from the car before also being found by a K-9. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for charges not connected to these incidents.

Snell-Clark, 22, was booked for reckless driving, attempt to elude by vehicle and on foot, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. However, police do not believe he was involved in the armed robbery.

As for the original armed robbery call, that investigation remains open and active.