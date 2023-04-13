PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities responded to a report of a person with a handgun menacing a city worker in Southeast Portland, prompting the closure of Southeast 92nd Avenue Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Multiple law enforcement officials, including Portland’s Special Emergency Reaction Team, responded to the incident near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Steele Street just before 9:15 a.m.

Southeast 92nd Avenue has been closed between Southeast Steel Street and Southeast Raymond Street. It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

A KOIN 6 News crew is on the scene.

