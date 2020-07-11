SE Portland welfare check ends in 1 death, 1 arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation was launched after a person died Friday in Southeast Portland, police said.

Few details are available at this time but police originally said they were responding to a welfare check for an injured person in the 16300 block of SE Foster Road at about 9 a.m.

Portland police later confirmed a female victim was declared dead and a suspect had been arrested.

Detectives are working to learn the circumstances that led to her death.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.