SE Portland welfare check ends in 1 death, 1 arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation was launched after a person died Friday in Southeast Portland, police said.
Few details are available at this time but police originally said they were responding to a welfare check for an injured person in the 16300 block of SE Foster Road at about 9 a.m.
Portland police later confirmed a female victim was declared dead and a suspect had been arrested.
Detectives are working to learn the circumstances that led to her death.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.
