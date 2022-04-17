Witnesses said they saw 4 people shot but that is not confirmed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16200 block of SE Stark in Portland brought a heavy police presence and ambulances to the scene.

Witnesses told KOIN 6 News they heard multiple gunshots and saw at least 4 people taken into ambulances. Authorities have not confirmed that information.

Gresham police arrived at the scene to help PPB officers. Bullet casings were visible in street and the mobile command unit arrived around 10 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.

Evidence markers dot the street at SE 162nd and Stark where a shooting happened. Both Portland and Gresham police responded. April 17, 2022 (KOIN)

Gunfire in the 16200 block of SE Stark brought Portland and Gresham police to the scene, April 17, 2022 (KOIN)

A heavy police presence and ambulances arrived at the scene of a shooting at SE 162nd and Stark in Portland, April 17, 2022 (KOIN)

The PPB Mobile Command Unit arrived at the scene of a shooting in the area of SE 162nd and Stark, April 17, 2022 (KOIN)

