PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16200 block of SE Stark in Portland brought a heavy police presence and ambulances to the scene.
Witnesses told KOIN 6 News they heard multiple gunshots and saw at least 4 people taken into ambulances. Authorities have not confirmed that information.
Gresham police arrived at the scene to help PPB officers. Bullet casings were visible in street and the mobile command unit arrived around 10 p.m.
No other details are available at this time.
