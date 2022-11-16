Kevin Reynolds in an undated mug shot released November 15, 2022 by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who sees Kevin Reynolds is asked to call 911 immediately

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement says the search is back on for a “wanted felon” who is reportedly considered armed and dangerous in Columbia County.

On Tuesday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that the felon, identified as Kevin Reynolds, was believed to be in the area of Heath Road and Old Rainier Road around 4 p.m. Authorities searched for nearly seven hours before suspending the search at about 11 p.m.

Officials say they resumed the search on Wednesday, complete with aid from K-9s and an air support unit from Washington County. The search put Rainier Junior and Senior high schools on lockdown.

It’s unclear what led to this search for Reynolds. But the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News he faces a kidnapping charge along with a number of other recent charges.

Since August, court records show there have been multiple warrants out for Reynolds’ arrest, including for robbery, assault, vehicle theft and witness intimidation.

In October, Cowlitz County deputies searched for the 41-year-old but weren’t able to find him at that time.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.