Search for armed suspects in SE Portland close streets on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood are being urged to shelter in place as a search for a man and woman believed to be armed is underway Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The Portland Police Bureau, Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team remain at the scene.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a convenience store on Southeast Division Street. At the scene, the store employee told officers that two people with guns robbed the store before running away.

The suspects, who have not been identified, were later seen by officers but managed to flee again. Authorities then swarmed the area from Southeast 96th Avenue to Southeast 101st Avenue and Southeast Lincoln Street to Southeast Caruthers Street.

Police said the suspects are believed to be hiding in the area.

No one has been reported injured.

Southeast 92nd Avenue to Southeast 102nd Avenue is closed between Southeast Market Street and Southeast Division Street.

PPB’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating, while multiple PPB units and the Gresham Police Department responded to help in he search.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention: Major Crimes Unit and reference case number 23-29469.

A KOIN 6 has a crew at the scene to learn more.