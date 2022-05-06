EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A 38-year-old fugitive with ties to the Snohomish County area is being sought by law enforcement after escaping a federal prison camp in Oregon.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a U.S. Marshals-led task force is searching for Andrew Cain Kristovich.

Deputies say he escaped FCI Sheridan on April 25. Authorities said Kristovich traveled to an associate’s house in Clark County, Washington, where he allegedly assaulted and raped the person before fleeing with their debit card, cellphone and car.

Kristovich is considered armed and dangerous.