Search underway for attempted kidnapper in Woodburn

The man tried kidnapping 2 young girls as they were walking home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking the public to help them find a man accused of trying to kidnap two young girls in Woodburn.

The girls, who are both under the age of 12, were walking home from the Sunrise Market at 695 N. Settlemier Avenue on Wednesday evening when the man started following them, Woodburn police said. He grabbed one of the girls and she resisted and started screaming for help. Police said the girls were able to get away and a passer-by stopped to help them.

The man ran from the scene. He’s described as being between 18 and 25 years old, having dark wavy hair with a mustache and/or possibly a beard and wearing a blue Nike shirt and blue jeans.

The Woodburn Police Department is asking anyone for help identifying him. If you can help, please call 503.982.2345 and ask for Detective Linda Hendricks in reference to case number 20-10497.