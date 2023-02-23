Mason Estabrook is suspected of killing a 71-year-old man in Oregon City (Courtesy: OCPD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon City Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old man accused of killing an elderly man.

Authorities say the suspect — Mason Estabrook of Portland — is armed and dangerous.

Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home on Josephine Street and Amanda Court for a death investigation. After discovering a 71-year-old man dead inside, additional law enforcement officials responded to assist with the investigation — which was ultimately determined to be a homicide investigation.

Police have not yet identified the victim or said how he died.

Estabrook is described as 6-foot-3, having a thin build and short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police say that Estabrook should not be approached and anyone who does see him should immediately call 911.

Anyone that may have additional information on him is asked to call OCPD’s tip line at 503.905.3505 or email Det. Kevin Carlson at kcarlson@orcity.org. Reference OCPD case #23-003932.

