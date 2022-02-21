Search warrant served in Normandale Park investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search warrant was served at the home of a person believed to have opened fire in Normandale Park Saturday night, an incident that left one person dead and 5 others wounded.

Detectives arrived late Monday night at the Rose City Terrace apartments. An officer confirmed to KOIN 6 News it was part of the investigation into the Saturday shooting, but the officer said this person is not yet officially a suspect.

More information is expected to be released at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A search warrant was served at an apartment at Rose City Terrace as part of the Normandale Park shooting investigation, February 21, 2022 (KOIN)

On Sunday, PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard confirmed the Normandale Park shooting near NE 55th and Hassalo began as a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters who were there, according to social media flyers, demanding “justice for Amir Locke and Daunte Wright.” Others were there for Patrick Kimmons.

But Sheppard did not say who was shot — the protesters, the homeowner, or both — and he also said it would be “irresponsible” at this stage of the investigation to publicly release any information about arrests.

Three of the wounded suffered critical injuries.

“All of a sudden we hear 8-9 shots, pop-pop-pop-pop-pop. And we hear a small pause, then four louder shots,” neighbor Jeff Pry told KOIN 6 News. “I know I heard two different types of guns. I’m not doubting that at all.”