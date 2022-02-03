Seaside man arrested after undercover operation, child sex abuse charges

SEASIDE, Ore. (KOIN) — A Seaside man has been arrested after trying to solicit a child for sexual conduct only to find out it was a detective on the other side of the screen.

According to the city of Seaside, 34-year-old Gabriel Burton Walker was arrested on multiple accounts of encouraging child sex abuse and online sexual corruption of a child.

“The investigation into Walker began when he engaged in conversation with an undercover taskforce member over the internet, where he then distributed child pornography videos and attempted to solicit a child under 10 years of age for the purpose of sexual conduct,” said detectives with the Seaside Police Department.

Walker was arrested without incident and lodged at the Clatsop County Jail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

SPD hopes other people come forward who have information relating to these charges, including additional victims.

“We know people who engage in these specific illicit activities often have a covert history of similar offenses, often spanning many years,” noted police.

Those with information can contact Detective David Davidson at djdavidson@cityofseaside.us or via phone at (971) 326-0333.

Seaside PD was assisted in the investigation by an Internet Crimes Against Children task force, comprised of detectives from the Hillsboro Police Department, special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children.