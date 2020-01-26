Seaside man sentenced for encouraging child sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Seaside man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree, according to The Astorian.

Joshua Pickering, who holds a long rap sheet of sex crimes in Clatsop County, was originally charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography. Previous arrests and charges have included sex abuse and assault.

District Attorney Ron Brown argued that Pickering, 36, is anti-social and has not been open to treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.