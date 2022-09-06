PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of an August shooting in Seaside, Oregon was arrested Monday in South Dakota, authorities announced.

According to the City of Seaside, authorities arrested 24-year-old Jeremy Morinville along West Maple Street in Sioux Falls, South Dakota around 7:20 p.m. Monday.



Morinville is suspected of an Aug. 28 shooting at a Seaside, Oregon home that injured one man. Officials said Morinville and the victim know each other, and investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot but drove himself to Providence Seaside for treatment. Police were called and the investigation began.

Officials said Morinville was charged as a fugitive and is in custody at the Minnehaha County Jail.

Seaside Police Department is continuing to investigate the active case.

Morinville’s arrest record stretches back to at least 2016. He was arrested on delivery/possession of cocaine and weapons charges in 2019 and was sentenced to prison around late February 2019.