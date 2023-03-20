PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– The Vancouver Police Department has made a second arrest in the deadly March 11 shooting outside the Safeway store on East Mill Plain Boulevard.

Early Monday morning, officers arrested 21-year-old Austin Bell after serving a search warrant at a residence located near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 108th Avenue in Portland. Bell is facing first-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting charges.

According to police, the March 11 incident stemmed from a confrontation at the grocery store between several men around 11:30 p.m. When two of the men were walking out of the store, multiple rounds were fired toward them.

The men made it to their vehicle and started to drive toward a hospital but were followed by the suspects who continued to fire shots at them, authorities said.

Three men — aged 28, 35, 42 — and a 36-year-old woman were shot. The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Another man, 28-year-old Nicholas Martinell-Sterling, was also arrested in connection to the shooting. He is facing the same charges.

No other information was released.