Second suspect arrested in tow yard assault case

Kenneth Jett was arrested after someone recognized the stolen van from the case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have arrested a man they say was involved in the truck theft and assault incident that recently took place at a North Portland tow yard.

Kenneth Jett was arrested Monday night following a 911 call claiming the stolen van involved the case was parked in the Centennial neighborhood. Jett, 64, was in a nearby home when police arrived to investigate the stolen van. Jett eventually came out of the house and was taken into custody.

Jett was placed in Multnomah County Detention Center where he faces at least one charge of Criminal Mischief.

Nicole O. Penagos-Clare, who police identified as the other suspect in the case, was arrested February 16.

The pair allegedly broke into 21st Century Towing on February 12. Dramatic surveillance video captured the escape and assault Jett and Penagos-Clare are accused of committing. A truck is seen ramming into a fence, sending an employee flying.

“This case highlights how criminals can be identified and captured to increase public safety when our investigators work in tandem with community members,” said PPB Chief Jami Resch in a release. “I am grateful for community members who came forward with information and detectives who worked diligently to apprehend those involved so quickly.”