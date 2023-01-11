PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say they have arrested a second person related to the shooting and killing of a 57-year-old man last month.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, 26-year-old Bonscott J. Skinner was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Abed Fattoum on Dec. 21. Officials say Skinner was in possession of a loaded gun and stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Skinner was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

On the day of the shooting, officers responded to an attempted robbery near Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street around 11 a.m. Police say they found Fattoum injured and provided medical aid — including applying a chest seal before he was taken to the hospital.

Fattoum succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.

Following an “intensive investigation,” Portland police booked 38-year-old Kailen Guffey into Multnomah County Detention Center the following day on charges of second-degree murder (with a firearm), first-degree robbery (with a firearm), felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.