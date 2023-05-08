PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed security guard was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder for killing a 49-year-old man in the parking lot of a Lowe’s in Portland on May 29, 2021.

The jury in Multnomah County convicted Logan Gimbel on 4 of 5 charges: 2nd-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and 2 counts of using tear gas or mace. He was found not guilty of reckless endangerment.

Freddy Nelson was shot and killed by a security guard at a Lowe’s parking lot on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PPB)

Gimbel was indicted for the murder of Freddy Nelson in Portland’s East Columbia neighborhood when Gimbel was on-duty as an armed security guard hired to patrol businesses in the Delta Park area.

Nelson’s family filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit in October 2021, saying Gimbel wasn’t certified with the State of Oregon and should not have been carrying a gun.

In December 2021, the attorney for Nelson’s family, Tom D’Amore, said Nelson was with his wife, Kari Nelson, when he was shot. D’Amore said Kari Nelson had gotten out of their truck and was walking toward the Lowe’s garden center when, for some reason, security guard Logan Gimbel blocked their truck with his vehicle.