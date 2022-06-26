The ballistic vest on the ground saved a security guard who was shot in the chest in SE Portland, June 26, 2022 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A ballistic vest saved a security guard who was shot during a scuffle with a trespasser in the early hours of Sunday in Southeast Portland.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a security guard in a uniform and carrying a holstered gun asked a person to leave the private property in the 12600 block of SE Division Street. But the trespasser “lunged” for the guard’s gun and got it out of the holster. The guard was able to release the magazine, but the suspect shot the guard in the chest with the chambered bullet, Portland police said.

The shooter fled and remains at large. Police have not released suspect information at this time.

The guard’s ballistic vest stopped the bullet from hurting him. Though he was taken to a hospital to be examined, he “had no observable injury,” authorities said.

The investigation into case number 22-170159 continues. Anyone with information is asked to email:

crimetips@portlandoregon.gov