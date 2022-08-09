PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a security guard in the head near the Oregon Convention Center on Monday.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, PPB says officers were called to the convention center off NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

There, officers found a security guard with stab wounds. She was quickly taken to a nearby hospital where PPB says she was “talking and in good spirits.” Police did not know the severity of her injuries.

PPB identified the suspect as Okerlil Appleton. The 48-year-old is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Assault in the Second Degree and several outstanding warrants.