Security guards stop mallet attack; 1 hurt, 2 charged

A mallet and a steel bar were used in an assault in Southeast Portland. Two people were charged in the attack, October 20, 2020 (PPB)

Jakub Cyr, 18, and another juvenile were taken into custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two security guards broke up an assault on a man by 2 teens using a mallet and steel bar in Southeast Portland Monday night, police said.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of SE 122nd. Investigators learned the victim told a security guard the pair was harassing people in the vicinity. As he tried to leave, the attackers confronted the victim and hit him several time in the front and back of the head, authorities said.

That’s when the security guards noticed the assault and ran over to help. They managed to hold the suspects until police got to the scene.

Jakub Cyr, October 20, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

One youth was taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of 2nd-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The other alleged attacker, Jakub Raymond Cyr, was taken to the Multnomah County Jail. The 18-year-old is charged with 2nd- and 3rd-degree assault plus unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held on $260,000 bail.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment of “significant” head injuries. He is expected to recover, officials said.