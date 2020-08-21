‘Security threat’ shuts down Joyful Noise child centers

No details on the security threat have been given

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Joyful Noise Child Development Centers in downtown and east Portland will not open Friday due to a security threat.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night, a press release advised the closure — citing a security threat to federal buildings. However, the release said no more details could be released at the time. The downtown location is at Southwest 1st Avenue and Oak Street and the east location is a few blocks from the Moda Center on Northeast Grande Avenue.

