Security video released in stabbing of PFR lieutenant

Still image take from surveillance video of the stabbing of a Portland Fire lieutenant on Saturday, January 18, 2020 (Courtesy Kingston Bar and Grill)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are continuing their search for the man they suspect stabbed an off-duty fire lieutenant at a Portland sports bar on Saturday evening. On Monday, surveillance video from the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill was released.

The incident happened fast. The suspect was in the bar for less than 30 seconds. Police said this attack was alarming because the two didn’t know each other.

Content Warning: Surveillance video may be graphic to some

In the video, an unknown man can be seen walking into the bar around 8 p.m. on Saturday. He walks over to the off-duty fire lieutenant and says something. Then there was a scuffle.

The video shows the suspect pulling out a sharp object. KOIN 6 News has decided not to publish footage of the stabbing, but shortly after, the suspect leaves the bar.

The victim then realizes he was stabbed and walks away. When police were called out to the bar, they found the victim with stab wounds to his chest and arm.

“Really the biggest concern is the fact that it was a stranger-on-stranger event,” said Allen. “We don’t see these that often, fortunately, but when we do, it’s very noteworthy because we don’t know what this person is capable of next and we want to make sure no one else gets hurt.”

The Portland Fire lieutenant was released from the hospital on Sunday and is now home recovering.

Still images taken from surveillance video show the suspect connected to the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill stabbing. January 19, 2020 (PPB)

On Sunday afternoon, Portland police released still images of the suspect taken from the bar’s surveillance video. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the man pictured. He is described as a man in his mid-20s with black hair and olive-colored skin, said police. He stands between 5-feet-4-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs roughly 170 pounds with an athletic build.

“We want to get the word out, get those distributed and see if anyone knows who this guy is, can help us identify him, and hopefully get him into custody,” said Allen.

Bar employees said the suspect came in the day before. He screamed and threatened to fight customers. If you recognize him, call police.