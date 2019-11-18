Self-defense rejected, man guilty of shooting roommate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man will be sentenced in December for shooting his roommate in the neck during an April argument in their Southeast Portland apartment.

A jury did not buy Alexander Tomas Harrison’s claim of self-defense from the April 4 shooting and convicted him late Friday afternoon, the Multnomah County DA’s Office said.

The verdict came after a 4-day trial.

Harrison called 911 after he shot his roommate. His roommate also called and said he’d been shot. Police rushed to the apartment in the 12400 block of SE Powell and Harrison told them he was the shooter.

The roommate was taken to a nearby hospital and doctors found the bullet went into his chin, through his neck and caused a cervical spine fracture, the DA’s office said. Doctors decided not to surgically remove the bullet from the neck because of the risks associated with it.

Harrison told police he and his roommate were arguing and that his roommate was “raging.” But the apartment was “clean and orderly,” authorities said. But police did find a fully-loaded Ruger Security Six .357 revolver underneath a couch cushion.

Harrison will be sentenced on December 12 for 1st-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.