Senior yorkies found in closed box near Multnomah Falls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Humane Society is offering a $1000 reward for information about suspects who abandoned two senior Yorkshire Terriers near Multnomah Falls.

The dogs were found in a closed box on August 5 near the restrooms at Dalton Point State Recreational Site.

Rollo before and after veterinary care. (OHS)

OHS said the dogs’ coats were matted and filthy and their jaws were eroding from advanced dental disease. OHS veterinarians have named them Tootsie and Rollo and are currently caring for them.

They are not up for adoption at this time.

Anyone with information should call (503) 802-6707 or submit information online.