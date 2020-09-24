Sentimental items stolen from Happy Valley man, 90

Man packed when evacuation orders were given, but didn't need to leave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Riverside Fire erupted, thousands of people in Clackamas County were put on evacuation alert.

A 90-year-old Happy Valley man heeded the notice and packed his valuable possessions from his Town Center Terrace Apartment into his vehicle. But it turned out he didn’t need to evacuate.

Sometime between September 14-18, a thief or thieves got into his vehicle at the apartment parking lot and stole everything inside. What most devastated the man was the stolen items included his late wife’s wedding ring, a coin collection and jewelry.

Anyone with information about these items is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.723,4949 or by using their online email form.

The case number is CCSO #20-020295.