PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old Portland man described as “a serial car thief” was arrested Saturday at his home, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jesse Dane Brower is the first “high profile arrest” from the Auto Theft Task Force, DA Mike Schmidt’s office said in a release. Brower is suspected in dozens of car thefts after the investigation by the task force, which includes the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Brower, 5-feet-7 and 135 pounds, was arrested after a search warrant at his Northeast Portland home found evidence of the car thefts “and many different stolen car parts” at the home, officials said.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 6 charges — unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony elude, misdemeanor elude, reckless driving and possessing burglary tools — and his probation was revoked.

The DA’s Office said the case remains under investigation and that more charges are coming.