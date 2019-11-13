Serial car thief pleads guilty, sentenced to over 4 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vanbueren Dormaier was sentenced to more than 4 years in prison after stealing multiple cars and intentionally crashing into a police SUV.

The 33-year-old reportedly stole cars on 4 different occasions in Portland spanning from November 13, 2018, to April 12, 2019. In the first instance, a woman reported her car was stolen in SE Portland at 151st Avenue and Stark Street. Dormaier left behind a note that read “Hope you won’t be angry with me.”

That same note led police to identify Dormaier as the culprit.

Five days later, a man reported his car was stolen at Northeast 162nd Avenue. Shortly after, police responded to a T-bone crash in SE Portland that involved the stolen car. Dormaier was found in the driver’s seat with serious injuries.

He was sent to a hospital where it was discovered that his system had high levels of amphetamines and THC.

On April 12, 2019, an officer ran the plate of a car in SE Portland that turned out to be stolen. When the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver sped off into oncoming traffic. Hours later, another officer saw the same car and attempted to pull the driver over, but he successfully evaded capture once again.

That same day, police found Dormaier and the stolen car nearby. When officers tried arresting him, he again tried to flee. He stole another car and rammed it into a police SUV, barely missing an officer. Dornier rammed into 2 other parked cars before speeding away.

Police were finally able to take Dormaier into custody once they found him at SE 119th Avenue a short time later.

“Mr. Dormaier put the public in extraordinary danger the three times he fled from police in these stolen vehicles,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Alexander Garcia. “Our community members are substantially inconvenienced when their vehicles are stolen. Often – even when someone’s vehicle is recovered – the vehicle is so badly damaged that it is deemed totaled or no longer safe to operate.”

Dormaier pleaded guilty and received a 52-month sentence on November 8. He faced charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless endangerment, felony fleeing and driving under the influence.