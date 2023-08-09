Jesse Brower, 24, was sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man, described as a “serial car thief” was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after Multnomah County’s auto theft task force said they connected him to multiple car thefts.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced that 24-year-old Jesse Brower pleaded guilty to several auto theft-related charges and was sentenced to 36 months as part of a plea deal.

Brower was charged with trafficking stolen vehicles, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated identity theft, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Additionally, the DA’s office said Brower had his probation revoked after he admitted to not obeying laws required by the terms of his probation from two previous court cases.

Brower was arrested on July 29 after a search warrant at his Northeast Portland home found evidence of the car thefts “and many different stolen car parts” at the home, officials said.

DA Mike Schmidt’s office said this was the first “high-profile” arrest by the auto theft task force during a stolen vehicle operation.

“This case reflects a truly expeditious resolution and shows the results we can accomplish by working together. We will continue this type of coordinated, targeted work through the Auto Theft Task Force in order to prevent this type of damaging criminal behavior, reduce victimization, and ultimately make our communities safer,” District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a press release.

Auto Theft Task Force Deputy DA Cody Linderholm said, “I am grateful for the collaboration between PPB East SVO officers, MCSO, and the Parole and Probation Department for their thorough investigation that led to a search warrant, arrest, indictment, and quick resolution of Mr. Brower’s cases. Due to the Task Force’s efforts, we quickly reached an agreement that is fair and more robust than the presumptive sentence, which brings swift justice to the community for the behavior of Mr. Brower.”

Linderholm added, “the Task Force is committed to investigating, arresting, and indicting car thieves in Multnomah County. If you are involved with the prolific stealing of vehicles in Multnomah County, you are on our radar, and we will be seeking prison time on cases when appropriate.”

Brower is in custody at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail and will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections for his sentence, authorities said.