Forrest was convicted of killing 17-year-old Martha Morrison in 1974.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clark County jury has found suspected serial killer Warren Forrest guilty of killing a Portland teenager nearly 50 years ago.

The jury concluded DNA evidence tied Forrest to the murder of 17-year-old Martha Morrison in 1974. He dumped her body in a remote part of Clark County.

Forrest has long been suspected of killing seven women and teenagers but was only convicted of one killing until now.

Court documents say Forrest told the prison therapist his first attack was against a woman in Texas while he was in the Army around the age of 20.

Forrest also made problematic statements to the parole board, saying that he attacked women to cope with feelings of worthlessness and hopelessness.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.