Armed suspects flee traffic stop in SE Portland neighborhood

Residents in the area of SE 31-35 avenues and Tibbetts to Brooklyn are asked to stay inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Suspects believed to be armed who ran from a traffic stop are being actively sought by Portland police as a SERT unit and crisis negotiators went to the scene in Southeast Portland.

Residents in the area of SE 31-35 avenues and Tibbetts to Brooklyn are asked to stay inside and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

The incident unfolded when the PPB’s Gun Violence Reduction Team made a traffic stop in the Richmond neighborhood. Officers said several people inside the vehicle ran from the scene—some of them were caught and detained but others got away.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded because the people who got away may be armed, police said.

The scene remains active. KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.