PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed, wanted suspect is believed to be on the loose in a Southeast Portland neighborhood, bringing a heavy police presence to the area.

Around 3:20 p.m. a PPB sergeant tried to do a traffic stop on a driver he knew was wanted. But the driver took off from the 5700 block of SE 128th and then stopped at SE 136th and Ramona. The suspect — who has not been identified publicly by police — ran off into the neighborhood.

Police checked out the suspect’s car and said evidence indicates the suspect is currently armed.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team are both at the scene. A perimeter was set up from SE 134th to 140th and SE Ramona to the Springwater Trail.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it develops.