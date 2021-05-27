Nearly $10K worth of wine stolen from truck in Forest Grove

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A GoFundMe has been set up for an Oregon winery after nearly $10,000 worth of wine was stolen from a truck in a Forest Grove parking lot.

Seven Sails Winery said it happened Tuesday while the owners were picking up 20 new cases of red wine. In all, 23 cases containing a total of 276 bottles of wine was stolen. Authorities said the stolen wine is worth about $9,660.

According to Forest Grove police, it happened in a parking lot on Pacific Avenue around 4 p.m., and the theft was reported at 8 p.m. Police say there are no suspects or leads at this time.

The business said its insurance has lapsed, so it is setting up a GoFundMe in an attempt to recoup the losses.

Click here for the GoFundMe.