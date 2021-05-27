Nearly $10K worth of wine stolen from truck in Forest Grove

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic wine hyland estates 05152015_156885

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A GoFundMe has been set up for an Oregon winery after nearly $10,000 worth of wine was stolen from a truck in a Forest Grove parking lot.

Seven Sails Winery said it happened Tuesday while the owners were picking up 20 new cases of red wine. In all, 23 cases containing a total of 276 bottles of wine was stolen. Authorities said the stolen wine is worth about $9,660.

According to Forest Grove police, it happened in a parking lot on Pacific Avenue around 4 p.m., and the theft was reported at 8 p.m. Police say there are no suspects or leads at this time.

The business said its insurance has lapsed, so it is setting up a GoFundMe in an attempt to recoup the losses.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories