Several boats ransacked at Wilsonville marina, private dock

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said at least a dozen boats were ransacked at a marina and a nearby private dock in Wilsonville last month.

Between August 25 and August 27, suspects targeted the Boones Ferry Marina and the Rivergreen Private Dock, stealing stereo equipment and speakers from several boats. CCSO said a Malibu boat may also have been stolen and used as a mode of transportation for the thieves to get from boat to boat. The Malibu was later found abandoned west of the Boones Ferry Marina with its keys in the ignition.

CCSO said the thieves cut slipcovers on several of the boats to gain access.

Anyone with information or images of the suspects is urged to contact the CCSO tip line at 503-723-4949 or submit a tip online.