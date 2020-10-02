Several cars set on fire at Milwaukie dealership, 1 arrested

Cars in the lot of Brooks Motor Co. in Milwaukie on fire. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several cars at a Milwaukie dealership were set on fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning, sparking an arson investigation that led to one arrest, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and fire crews were called out to Brooks Motor Co. around 12:40 a.m. after the fires had been set. Several cars lined up and marked for sale had been set on fire, along with two other vehicles parked under a carport nearby.

The sheriff’s office said, based on evidence found at the scene, the fires had been intentionally set.

When following up with the business’ staff, deputies learned that a man who uses a wheelchair had threatened to burn the place down when he was at the car lot the day before. Employees also alleged that he threw a skateboard at a staff member and threatened to slit someone’s throat.

Authorities cross-referenced this information with dispatch calls from Tuesday and found a name they believed to be the suspect’s: 26-year-old Wesley Kloor.

While still conducting their investigation at the scene of the car lot, deputies noticed a man in a wheelchair watching them from across the street. When authorities approached him, they noted a strong smell of accelerant. Deputies searched Kloor and said they found evidence that corresponded with what they found at the crime scene, as well as a Halloween mask.

Kloor was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He faces charges of arson and criminal mischief.