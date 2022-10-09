PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning search in the Roseway Neighborhood led to multiple arrests.

Portland Police say they responded to a robbery report Sunday morning at around 1:44 a.m. after multiple pedestrians were allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was found leaving the area, and a pursuit followed.

At 1:53 a.m., police say the vehicle stopped and several people got out and fled.

An eight-block perimeter was set and a search of the neighborhood began.

A search began and several juveniles were arrested.

Streets in the area were closed until 5:48 a.m. when the search was completed.

No further information about the suspects is available.