PPB is searching for a man and woman who are suspects in a robbery on Oct. 7, 2022. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau/Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau is seeking assistance in identifying a man and woman suspected of a violent robbery.

According to authorities, officers responded to the Shun Chang Lounge around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 after multiple people reported they had been robbed outside the lounge by a man and woman.

Several victims also suffered gunshot wounds, PPB said. No further information about the victims or their current conditions has been released.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon posted security footage showing the suspects inside the lounge prior to the alleged robberies to their YouTube page. Watch it by clicking the link above.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.