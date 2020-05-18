Several store windows smashed on SE Grand, 1 arrested

A chair was stolen and then used to break more windows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have made an arrest after the windows of serval businesses were smashed along Southeast Grand Avenue on Friday, May 15, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Portland police officers were called out to a store located at 1230 SE Grand Ave on Friday after the business’s alarm sounded. When officers arrived, they found that multiple windows had been smashed.

Police reviewed the building’s security footage which showed a suspect using a skateboard to break windows and lights. The video also showed the suspect leaning in through the broken window and stealing a chair valued at $200. The suspect then walked down the sidewalk with the chair and proceeded to use it to break more storefront windows, according to court documents.

The following day, Saturday, May 16, police responded to reports of a person threatening people at a fast-food restaurant on SE Grand Ave. The store manager told police that the suspect had been waiving around a metal pole and had asked for money. That store manager also told authorities they witnessed the suspect throwing rocks both at the fast-food business and at a neighboring store.

Court documents allege that the suspect involved in both incidents was the same man who authorities later identified as Christopher Simpson. He was arrested and now faces charges of: burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and menacing.