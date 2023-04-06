PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two teens were arrested after police recovered body armor and several weapons that investigators say may have been used at a Southeast Portland shooting on the night of Feb. 7.

Portland Police Bureau says evidence from the shooting in the 8100 block of Southeast Knight Street led them to search locations associated with Tavon Wilson, 19, and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Witnesses called police around 9:45 p.m. on the night of the shooting, saying they believed a person had been hit. When officers arrived, they did not find a victim, but instead found “multiple unoccupied vehicles with bullet strikes.”

PPB later searched two separate locations associated with Wilson and the unnamed juvenile, where investigators found “a Glock 19X 9mm, Glock 19 with fully automatic switch, Ruger .380, Walther PPQ 9mm, Glock 22 .40 caliber, .223 upper receiver, 12 fully auto Glock switches, rifle body armor, high-capacity magazines and large quantities of ammunition.”

Both suspects have been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

PPB asks anyone with information to call 503-823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.