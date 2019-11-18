Sex abuse suspect wanted after skipping court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a sex abuse suspect who failed to appear at his arraignment earlier this week.
Gerardo Reyes-Oliveros, 39, was arrested on charges of sodomy and sex abuse on Nov. 8 and posted bail on Nov. 9. He was due in court Nov. 13 but didn’t show up so a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
If you know where he is, contact Det. Chad Opitz at 503.526.2674.
