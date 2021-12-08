Sex offender, 78, gets prison for luring Beaverton ‘teen’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Douglas Edward Mulloy thought he was talking with a 15-year-old girl on social media. But the 78-year-old man was actually talking with a Beaverton detective. And now he will spend 10 years in prison — the second time he’s been convicted as a sex offender.

Mulloy began messaging the “teen” in May 2021 and sent pornographic videos to the “teen.” He also tried to get the “teen’s little sister” involved, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.

When he agree to meet the “teen” at a Beaverton park, he was immediately arrested. Mulloy told police he was a registered sex offender who sent child porn to the “girl” he thought he was meeting.

Officials said Mulloy had a cell phone, sex toys, condoms and Viagra on him at the time of his arrest.

He pleaded guilty December 3 to online sexual corruption of a child, encouraging child sexual abuse and luring a minor.

On Wednesday, Mulloy was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Brandon Thompson. He was sent to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his time.