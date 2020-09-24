Sex offender drives 450 miles to meet ‘teenager,’ arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington state sex offender who talked for nearly 2 years with someone he believed to be a teenage girl was arrested in Washington County after he showed up to meet “the girl.”

Allen Grady Williams, who has been a registered sex offender since 2002, now faces new charges of online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 48-year-old drove 450 miles from his home in Colville, Washington to the meeting spot, authorities said. When he got there, he was arrested. The “girl” he had been talking with and drove to meet was actually undercover detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit.

Williams is being held in the Washington County Jail.