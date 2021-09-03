Sex offender Jared Walter gets nearly 2 years in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Serial sex offender Jared Walter was sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to his most recent offense — taking a picture of a woman inside a bar’s bathroom.

That incident happened August 18 at a bar on SE 6th Avenue in Portland. Documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show he pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal that dropped other charges. The court also agreed not to take action for various violations of his parole in other cases.

He will spend 22 months in prison and be under supervision for 2 years after his release

This is the latest in a long line of other sex-related crimes Walter, 34, was arrested and convicted for.