A window boarded up at the downtown Shake Shack location in Portland on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just a week before its grand opening, the Shake Shack location in downtown Portland was vandalized, the Portland Police Bureau confirmed to KOIN 6.

Earlier this week, officers responded to the location at 1016 Burnside Street where a window was smashed. It doesn’t appear the vandal was hungry for a burger as PPB says there’s no evidence anyone entered the business.

Photos of the scene show plywood boarding up the lower half of a glass window.

Shake Shack previously told KOIN 6 it was planning to open the downtown location on April 24. It began hiring for the location in September and has spent months transforming the former Vitamin Shoppe business to now include an outdoor dining patio.

Shake Shack opened its first Oregon location in Beaverton in April of 2022. The Portland restaurant will be the chain’s second Oregon location.

KOIN 6 has reached out to Shake Shack for more information.