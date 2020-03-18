SUV window smashed, toilet paper stolen in Eugene

Someone broke into an SUV and stole the toilet paper inside, police in Eugene say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stolen toilet paper isn’t often mentioned in a police report about a vehicle break-in — but these are the times we live in.

Sometime between 12 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on March 14, someone shattered the rear window of an SUV in the 3700 block of W. 11th Avenue, according to the Eugene Police Department.

Officers said the thief took all the valuables inside the vehicle, including personal and business items — and, yes, toilet paper. Two cases of 30-roll toilet paper, to be precise.

Stores up and down the West Coast are struggling to keep essentials like toilet paper on shelves as people load up on supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

Eugene police want you to not only lock your vehicles but avoid leaving anything valuable inside. They also say you shouldn’t move items into your trunk and walk away because a thief may have watched you do it. Instead, put the item in your trunk before arriving at your destination.