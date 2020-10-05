‘Shattering’: Friends talk about deadly Salem hostage situation

There is a GoFundMe to help the family

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday, Sept. 28, Oregon State Police responded to a hostage situation inside a home in Salem that ended in the shooting deaths of three people, including an 11-year-old boy and his 24-year-old sister. Their mother was also hurt in the shooting.

A week later, new information is coming out about what happened inside the home on Juneva Place SE that day. Oregon State Police said the investigation is ongoing. Friends of the Bustos family say it was a domestic violence situation that turned deadly.

Three people died, including suspect Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco, in a hostage situation and officer-involved shooting in Salem, September 29, 2020 (KOIN)

According to authorities, the situation began to unfold around mid-day on the 28th. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Southeast Salem home where 34-year-old Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco of Woodburn was armed and holding people inside against their will.

Hostage negotiators were able to make contact with Lopez-Tinoco shortly after arriving. However, when they heard gunshots deputies moved in for an attempted rescue. Laura Bustos, 43, was shot and seriously injured. Two of her children had been killed.

Now, as the family tries to process this terrible tragedy, they gave permission for their friends to speak with KOIN 6 News because they want to raise awareness about domestic violence and let people know that help is available.

“It’s so shattering. They’re trying to put the pieces back together,” said Cecilia De La Rosa.

Cecilia De La Rosa speaks to KOIN 6 News about the Bustos family. October 5, 2020 (KOIN)

“It was done in a very cold-blooded manner,” said De La Rosa. “It was just — he was just heartless.”

De La Rosa and Charles Furst have known Laura and her four children for years. They described her as “a great mother to her kids. She’s always been attentive to her children and just an example of a mother.”

The morning of Sept. 28, Laura’s sister’s husband, 34-year-old Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco showed up at their home.

“Very traumatic day,” said De La Rosa. “Laura was being supportive of her sister, who was needing to move out of a relationship.”

She said Laura had a gut feeling as to why he was there, but no one expected it to turn deadly.

“He was kind of a temperamental person,” described De La Rosa. “But they never thought he would just go off the deep end, you know, they just never did.”

Charles Furst speaks to KOIN 6 News about the Bustos family. October 5, 2020 (KOIN)

Family said the uncle shot Laura in the face before shooting and killing her son, Sebastian Gonzalez, and her daughter, Dairi Bustos. De La Rosa said Laura’s 13-year-old son hid in a closet and called 911.

“To be there when your brother and sister, your sibling are killed, I mean, executed — and that’s the word, executed,” said Furst. “I can’t imagine having to go through something like that. That’s a pain that I would not wish on anybody.”

Police said Lopez-Tinoco died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A deputy who responded also fired an “undetermined” number of shots and is now on paid administrative leave.

The family now hopes others will hear their story and get help before it’s too late.

“What the family really wants now, they want to bring light to this, for people to look for the resources for domestic violence,” said De La Rosa. “A lot of times, people are stuck in a relationship and they don’t know what to do.”

The Bustos family has a long road to recovery. In addition to processing the trauma, they also need to find a new place to live, and need help with medical and funeral expenses. Friends of the family launched a GoFundMe campaign for anyone who would like to help.

For those looking for resources, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233. It’s a free resource available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and has tools and support for survivors of domestic violence. A list of resources for the Portland area can be found the city’s website here.