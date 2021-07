Perimeter setup from NE Halsey Street to San Rafael Street and NE 157th to 162nd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau said it is actively searching for three armed robbery suspects believed to be in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place and call in any suspicious activity in their properties, police said.

A perimeter has been setup between NE Halsey Street to San Rafael Street as well as NE 157th to 162nd, according to PPB.

This is a developing story.