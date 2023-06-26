Court docs say George Gebrayel asked the informant to put a potato on the end of a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Sheridan man accused of a murder-for-hire plot of five people was arrested on Saturday after a confidential informant tipped off the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.

The informant worked odd jobs for the 79-year-old suspect, George Gebrayel, and worked for a business on his property on Southwest Rock Creek Road, court documents said. On June 14, the informant contacted the sheriff’s office and reported that over the last two years, Gebrayel asked him to kill five people.

According to a report by Officer Skip Jones, conversations between the informant and Gebrayel were only discussed in person or by slang terms.

The informant said Gebrayel used terms such as “’fishing hole’” to describe a place to bury a body or kill someone, court documents said. The informant said during conversations, Gebrayel would make hand gestures instead of speaking, gesturing a gun, syringe, and a taser or stun gun, court documents stated — adding that Gebrayel also asked the informant to surveil the potential victims and document their movements.

According to court documents, Gebrayel offered the informant land and $1,000 per victim as payment and suggested ways to kill them including, “killing them outside the county, making the death look like a drug overdose by fentanyl, killing them without signs of trauma, getting the individual to a location under false pretenses and shooting them while making the body undiscoverable.”

Under advisory with the sheriff’s office, the informant met with Gebrayel over the last week and recorded their conversations, according to court documents, which said during several of the conversations, Gebrayel formulated plans to kill two of the victims using a gun, stun gun and injecting them with a lethal dose of fentanyl.

To prep for the murders, the informant was given money to buy fentanyl along with a GPS tracker to put on the first victim’s work pickup and was told to take pictures of the victim at work, according to court documents. The informant was also asked to surveil the second victim on their property and to sabotage Gebrayel’s water tank to make it look like it was the second victim’s fault, officials allege.

Additionally, court documents say Gebrayel gave the informant $80 for pills and advised the informant to get a 300ml syringe used for horses to inject fentanyl. Officer Skip Jones said he crushed light blue chalk to act as counterfeit M30 pills for the informant to show Gebrayel.

During another recorded conversation, court documents say Gebrayel asked the informant to hide on his property and use a 22-caliber gun with a potato on the end to shoot the second victim and their significant other.

On Saturday, the informant tried to meet Gebrayel to show proof of the first victim’s death, court documents said; however, Gebrayel refused to meet anywhere besides his home.

Later that night, Officer Jones issued a search warrant at Gebrayel’s house on Beaver Creek Road where he was arrested on two counts of solicitation for murder and two counts for attempted murder.

An attorney for Gebrayel told KOIN 6 News confirmed he was arraigned on Monday, but did not give further comment pending the litigation.