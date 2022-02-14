Sheridan man airlifted after being shot by roommate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 63-year-old man was airlifted after being shot by his roommate in Sheridan Sunday night, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene. Kelly Sweet was rushed to the McMinnville hospital where officials say he was airlifted to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

An investigation revealed Sweet and his roommate, Danny Babbitt, had an argument just before the shooting.

Babbitt is charged with Assault in the First Degree, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

YCSO told KOIN 6 alcohol may have been a factor.

Officials did not release details on Sweet’s condition.