PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two women were arrested on Friday following a pursuit through Cornelius and Hillsboro, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced.

At 6:35 p.m. Friday, WCSO was told that a wanted person, identified as 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo, was seen near her Cornelius home getting into the passenger seat of a gray 2012 Acura TSX. Authoties identified the driver as 26-year-old Bianca Gonzalez Vargas of Cornelius.

According to WCSO, Santoyo was wanted after an incident during which she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.

Police said deputies stopped the car in Hillsboro, however during the traffic stop, the women reportedly refused to get out of the car and Santoyo screamed that she had a gun.

The sheriff’s office said deputies then used foam rounds to break one of the car windows to see what was going on inside, but the two drove away — heading south on Highway 219 traveling around 75 mph, WCSO said.

Deputies were able to flatten two of the car’s tires using spike strips, but Gonzalez Vargas kept driving on both rims, officials said. Near SW River Rd., authorities had another set of spike strips ready, but Gonzalez Vargas stopped the car, got out and surrendered. Santoyo reportedly got in the driver’s seat and drove off.

WCSO said a deputy used a patrol car to force Santoyo off of SW Farmington Rd. After she refused to surrender, police said they again used foam rounds to break a car window.

WCSO said Santoyo still did not comply and after she partially opened the driver’s side door, a police K9 bit her and she shut the door. Authorities said Santoyo finally surrendered after they pepper sprayed inside the car.

Two women were arrested on Friday following a pursuit through Cornelius and Hillsboro, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced. September 23, 2022 (Courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office).

Santoyo was taken to a hospital for minor injuries from the K9 bites, authorities said.

Santoyo was arrested for felony attempt to elude, menacing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and first-degree criminal mischief. Santoyo also faces five counts of menacing for the prior incident.

Gonzalez Vargas was arrested for felony attempt to elude.